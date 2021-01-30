A Committee of Friends on Friday hosted a reception in honour of newly promoted Prof. Olumide Olajide of the Department of Adult Education, University of Ibadan.

On January 5, 2021, the management of the University of Ibadan announced the promotion of Olajide alongside others to the position of Professor.

The reception, held at Davies Hotel, Awolowo Avenue, Bodija, Ibadan, was chaired by a former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers in Oyo State, Comrade Kunle Ajibola.

In his brief remarks, Comrade Ajibola thanked God for giving the celebrant the grace to attain the height of his career, praying for wisdom and good health to enable him excel in many positions of responsibility that will follow the promotion.

The Head of Department of Adult Education, University of Ibadan, Prof. Kester Ojokheta, spoke glowingly about his professional friendship with Olajide, describing him as “a loyal person.”

Ojokheta recalled how strike and the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic prevented the University Council from sitting on Olajide’s promotion in 2020, thus delaying the promotion by one year.

Prof. Olajide bagged his First, Second and Third degrees from the premier University, where he also started his teaching career as an Assistant Lecturer about 20 years ago.

Reading Olajide’s citation, Kayode Ojoogun said the celebrant has to his credit over 50 article publications in national and international notable journals.

He specialises in community development with emphasis on policy issues, gender, community health, income generating activities and Social Capital.

Prof. Olajide has successfully supervised more than 70 undergraduates’ degree projects, 40 masters’ degree projects and 10 PhD thesis.

Olajide, who hails from Ibadan in Oyo State, is married with children.