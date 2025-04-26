Friends demand demolition of building near Fawehinmi’s residence

The Coalition of Friends and Associates of Gani Fawehinmi has urged the Lagos State Government to demolish a four-storey building next to the late lawyer’s residence.

At a news conference in Ikeja on Friday, the group said that the building posed a threat to safety and security of lives and property.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the friends include Femi Falana (SAN), Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, Adindu Ugwuzor, Richard Akinnola, Edetaen Ojo, Bayo Alabidun, Lanre Arogundade, and Femi Aborisade.

Speaking on behalf of the group at Fawehinmi’s residence in Ikeja GRA, Falana urged immediate demolition of the structure.

NAN reports that the Lagos State Building Control Agency had marked the building with the inscription: “Sealed LASBCA DH ONG 24/04/2025.”

Falana said that the erection of the building violated Lagos State’s urban development and building regulations, particularly the mandatory three-metre setback requirement between buildings.

He said: “The purpose of this gathering is simple: to demand justice for Chief Gani Fawehinmi and the great family he left behind.

“We are here because an individual or group of individuals, in blatant disregard for the rules guiding property development in Lagos State, has chosen to erect a four-storey hotel-like structure right next to Chief Gani’s residence.

“The building has been constructed almost directly on top of the fence that protects the front part of the Fawehinmi house.

“The builders ignored all family warnings and proceeded with a structure that now towers ominously over the compound.”

Falana said that the developers either considered themselves above the law or had some form of animosity against the Fawehinmi family.

He said: “Whoever they are, and whatever their motive, our stance is clear: this injustice must not be allowed to stand.

“The building should be demolished immediately.”

Falana said the building posed a danger, particularly as it was a commercial property.

He said that it could serve as a hideout for anyone with criminal intentions against the Fawehinmi family.

He also said that a 1,000-litre water tank installed on the rooftop of the building had fallen into the Fawehinmi’ compound on three occasions.

“Thankfully, no one has been hurt or killed so far, but these repeated incidents highlight the dangerous proximity of the structure to the compound,” he said.

He emphasised the urgency of the matter, saying that tragedy should not happen before an action could be taken.

He added: “We are speaking out now to prevent a potential catastrophe.

“Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done.

“This marks the beginning of a series of actions we may be compelled to take until our goal of justice is achieved.”

