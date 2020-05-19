A family member of Adiya Ikumu has petitioned the Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, over the death and burial of their daughter in circumstances yet unclear to them.

The family of the deceased revealed this in a petition to the CP by Tony Iji.

Iji said Ikumu was allegedly killed by her friends, who she was residing with in Lagos, Mary Marvelous and Nneka Bubby.

The victim, according to the petition, died a few days ago in the custody of Marvelous and Bubby in Lagos.

Iji said the family’s attention was drawn to the death of Ikumu, also referred to as Margaret in the petition, on Facebook few days ago somewhere in Ajah area of Lagos, where she was living with Marvelous and Buddy, who were believed to be her friends.

He said: “Upon enquiries, our people were able to establish contact with Marvelous Mary on phone number 07040869026 and Nneka Buddy on her Facebook page, who reluctantly revealed to us that Miss Margaret was their friend but now dead and that her dead body is in their custody.

“They told us that they had the instruction of the late Margaret not to allow members of her family to know anything about her death and that they were authorized by the deceased to bury her according to her wish.

“Since then, all effort by our family and our community here in Lagos to know the cause and circumstances surrounding Margaret’s death has been rebuffed by Marvelous and Nneka who are the only persons with information about her death.

“They later sent a chat message on WhatsApp to one member of our family with a picture of a casket showing that the late Margareth has been buried and effort by members of the family to get more details surrounding the death and eventual burial of Margaret from Marvelous and Nneka Buddy has proved abortive due to their refusal to co-operate with us.

“Miss Marvelous Mary has threatened to discard her phone number (07040869026) after the burial as a way of blocking us from further reaching her and all efforts at reaching late Margaret’s personal phone number, 0811377322 has not yielded any result as the phone is permanently switched off.

“Meanwhile, the other person with little information about late Margaret is one Sylvester with phone number 08142586049, who claimed to be her boyfriend said that he learnt about the death of Margaret through Marvelous and Nneka but does not know where they live, though he is aware that late Margaret was living with them.

“To this end, the family is in a state dilemma on how to get to the root of the story surrounding her demise.

“This has cost the family of late Margaret a lot of trauma, especially her mother who is insisting on seeing the body of her daughter if she is truly dead.

“We therefore appeal to the police authority under your leadership to wade in by investigating the incident with the view to establishing the facts and circumstances surrounding her death and eventual burial without the knowledge and consent of her family.

Ini said the late Margaret is from Oju community in Oju Local Government Area of Benue State, while her supposed friends are of “Igbo extraction from the South East unknown to our family and community.”