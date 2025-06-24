Friendly: Super Falcons hold Portugal ahead of AWCON

Reigning African best goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, starred as Nigeria’s Super Falcons showcased flair and grit in a 0-0 draw with hosts Portugal on Monday ahead of the Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The nine-time African champions, aiming for a 10th title, arrived less than 24 hours before kick-off, but showed no fatigue, matching the Portuguese stride for stride.

A poor back pass by Christy Ucheibe in the sixth minute allowed Diana Silva a chance, but her effort skewed wide of goal.

Three minutes later, Nnadozie claimed a cross brilliantly before Francisca Ordega’s slick move found Rasheedat Ajibade, whose clever shot almost beat Ines Pereira.

In the 24th minute, Nnadozie made another brilliant save as Portugal pressed, but solid defending ensured Nigeria kept the scoreline goalless.

Just before the break, Ordega was denied by a last-ditch challenge, and Rinsola Babajide’s final pass was overhit, missing a golden scoring chance.

After the interval, Nnadozie made three world-class saves in four minutes, denying Silva, Pinto, and Norton in quick succession.

Substitutes Ifeoma Onumonu, Ashleigh Plumptre, and Halimatu Ayinde lifted Nigeria’s tempo, and Ordega’s fine pass in the 64th minute narrowly missed a finish.

The Falcons dominated the final 20 minutes.

Ordega hit the crossbar and Onumonu almost beat the goalkeeper after another superb Ordega assist.

Nigeria impressed throughout, leaving Portuguese fans in awe with a disciplined and stylish performance at the Estádio José Gomes.

The team departs Lisbon for Casablanca on Wednesday to face Ghana’s Black Queens in another friendly match on Sunday.

Nigeria’s first Women’s AFCON match will be on July 6 against Tunisia in Casablanca.

