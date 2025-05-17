Friday Itula and his entitlement mentality, by Peter Imhansoloeva 

Skepticism does not change the natural course or the path of destiny. When Philip the Apostle, a native of Bethsaida, told Batholomew, who is also known as Nathaniel of Canna, about Jesus, the latter screamed: “Can anything good came out of Nazareth,” in apparent reference to (Micah 5:2) as recorded in Luke 2: 1 -20) that pointed to the traditional city of King David.

This way of thinking falls within the ambit of “entitlement” and “exclusiveness”, which in most cases is the trademark of mediocre. The views of men do not change the immutable will of God. The relevance of these analogy/analysis is that within the concept of Esan Agenda, the aspiration of Hon. Joe Ikpea to the Senate seat “is set for the rise and fall of many within the political space in Esanland”.

Friday Itula’s vituperation and spew of venom has nothing to do with party politics but with Esan A and Esan B dichotomy, on which I have spoken extensively since mid-2024. He spoke not the mind of the good people of Uromi with whom Ewatto people have had good and sustainable relationships, cutting across many spheres of influence over the ages.

Recall when Barrister Amanfoh was elected the chairman of Agbazilo Local Government under zero party on December 5, 1987, there was a remarkable relationship between one of two chairmanship candidates from Uromi and the Councillor from Ewatto. Chief Henry Okoeror, Hon. Joe Usifoh and others from Uromi can attest to this fact while Chief James Amhankhian can also testify to this and other such developments.

In the most recent times, each of the elections that saw Itula to the House of Representatives, his party got block votes from Ewatto. The records are there for all to see. Evidently Itula is not a serious character. If he were, he would have known that eligibility to any office is based on “can do” and “will do” potentials as against primordial sentiments.

The mover of the Independence motion in 1953 was a parliamentarian of Esan extraction; not of the Hausa/Fulani stock, not from the Yoruba ethnic enclave and not of the Ibo nationality, which sections are regarded as the larger groups in Nigeria.

The relevance of the above analogy is that within the concept of Esan Agenda, the Ewatto question “is set for the rise and fall of many”.

Since the nation’s return to democratic government, Itula has remained at the political corridor of Esanland, occupying one office after another with no opposition from any side of the Esan political divide. Under the present democratic dispensation, Itula is one of the legislative aids to the Speaker of House of Reps, the same House he served two terms.

His acceptance of the current appointment shows that he has no second address outside politics. Like fish out of the water, Itula cannot survive outside the political space.

He is nothing but a parasite and a pest! If not greed and “only I mentality” that is his major trait, couldn’t Itula have given the position to a loyalist instead of accepting it?

Since 1999, Itula has been in the corridors of power: he was a two times Ward Councillor; two times member of the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA); former Speaker EDHA; and two times member of the House of Representatives.

The question everyone should be asking Itula are: why is he afraid of Ewatto? Hon. Joe Ikpea, who he is attempting to denigrate, isn’t a candidate in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where Itula aspires to fly the flag in the forthcoming senatorial primaries.

It is tragic to note that within the PDP, Uromi has three candidates: John Yakubu, Joe Okojie, and Itula, but Itula hasn’t the balls to criticise or attack them the way he is attempting to do with Ikpea.

Again, in the All Progressives Congress (APC), where Ikpea has indicated interest to run for the primaries, we also have Anthony Ojo from Ewohimi and Glory Momodu from Ekpoma.

Why the attack on Ikpea? Why not the other candidates? Is it because Ikpea poses the biggest threat to his victory or it is because Itula believes that Ewatto shouldn’t be considered for any political office?

As a matter of seriousness, we need to interrogate Itula on his fears about Ewatto. We need to remind him that the seat is not his entitlement. No culture or people have a monopoly of wisdom. There is beauty in diversity and Itula should be told.

