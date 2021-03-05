The Zamfara State Police Command has denied media reports that 40 people were killed and 70 nursing mothers and children abducted at Tungar Baushe, Maru Local Government Area of the state.

The denial was contained in a statement in Gusau on Thursday by the Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Muhammad Shehu.

Shehu said: “Ignore the outrageous number of kidnapped victims being circulated on various media platforms.

“The number quoted is misleading and an attempt to create fear in the minds of Zamfara residents.”

According to the police spokesman, security teams are on an extensive bush combing of the surrounding forests aimed at rescuing the kidnapped victims.

“Members of the public are enjoined to remain calm, discountenance the reported figures and assist security forces in the ongoing operations,” Shehu said.