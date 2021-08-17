Fresh wave of violence claims three, one injured in Zangon Kataf

The Kaduna State government has confirmed that an attack in Goran Gida, Gora District of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state has left three residents dead and one injured.

According to a statement by the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, the attackers entered the village on Monday night and swooped on their victims.

He gave the names of the deceased persons as Amos Bulus, Bulus Swam, and Simon Akut.

One Kezia (full name unknown) was injured and is receiving treatment.

The assailants were said to have also burnt one car in the community.

“Acting governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, received the reports with sadness and condemned the mindless attack on innocent citizens.

“She sent condolences to the families of the deceased, as she prayed for the repose of their souls. The acting governor also wished the injured citizen a quick recovery,” Aruwan said in the statement.