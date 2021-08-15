Fresh Plateau killings: Lalong imposes curfew as death toll rises

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has imposed curfew on Jos North, Bassa and Jos South Local Government Areas.

The curfew, announced in a statement by Lalong, followed the killing of 23 persons in Jos on Saturday by persons suspected to be hoodlums.

The initial casualty figure was 22.

The majority of those killed were from Ondo State.

They were said to be returning to Ondo State from Bauchi in Bauchi State, where they attended a religious programme.

In the statement on Saturday, Lalong said: “Sequel to the unfortunate breach of peace along Rukuba road, Jos North LGA on 14th August 2021, where a convoy of commuters was attacked leading to killing of innocent persons, I have received briefings on the situation from the relevant heads of security agencies.

“The reports indicate that 23 of those attacked lost their lives while 23 persons sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment. 26 others were rescued unhurt. So far, 20 suspects have been arrested and the security agencies are conducting investigations to get to the bottom of the matter.

“Having reviewed the reports and monitored the unfolding scenario, Government is concerned about the persisting tensions and reported attempts by some persons to take the laws into their hands by threatening to attack individuals and private facilities, as well as public property.

“In order to avoid further deterioration of the situation and to protect lives and properties of citizens, I have directed the imposition of curfew on Jos North, Bassa and Jos South Local Governments commencing 6pm to 6am from today, 14th August 2021.

“The curfew shall remain in place subject to further review by the State Security Council.

“All citizens are therefore directed to abide by the directive to enable security personnel maintain law and order in the affected areas and deal with those attempting to foment trouble by taking advantage of the situation to perpetrate crime.

“The Government will continue to monitor the unfolding situation and take further necessary measures to ensure the safety of lives and properties.

“While I deeply sympathize with the families of those who lost their loved ones, and those injured in the unfortunate event, I call for calm and appeal to our citizens to avoid any action or utterances that will further inflame the situation.

“This is purely a criminal conduct and should not be given any ethnic or religious colouration.

“Let us continue to be vigilant and be security conscious and do everything possible to sustain n peace and security of the State.

“God bless Plateau State.”