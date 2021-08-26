Fresh Jos killings: Community storms Assembly with corpses, Speaker reacts

The Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly, Abok Ayuba, has called for calm and restraint over Tuesday’s attack on Yelwa Zangam community in the state by gunmen.

Abok made the call when members of the Yelwa Zangam community took corpses of their loved ones killed in the attack to the Assembly.

Yelwa Zangam, a community in Jos North Local Government Area of the state, was attacked by hoodlums on Tuesday night during which 35 people were reportedly killed.

Members of the community cried to the assembly and urged it to liaise with other arms of government to tackle the menace.

Abok, who condoled with the families of the victims, appealed to them not take laws into their hands, saying that such act would only aggravate the already bad situation.

He said: “We are all affected by what is happening in Plateau, but please, calm down as government is doing everything possible to end the killings.

“We are your representatives, we are going to follow up with relevant authorities to ensure that peace returns to the state.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the mourners later took the corpses to Government House, Jos.

NAN also reports that the news of the attack threw Jos into confusion as people scampered for safety.

The situation also resulted to serious traffic gridlock in the city as many people fled to their houses for cover.