The Independent National Electoral Commission says fresh registration in the Continuous Voters Registration has hit 10.2 million.

The electoral umpire revealed the new figures in its Quarter 4, Week 7 report released in Abuja on Wednesday.

It said 6.5 million registrants have so far completed their registration.

The commission said that out of the people that completed their registration, 2,928,447 did it online, while 3,615,798 did physical registration.

A gender breakdown of the registration revealed that 3,253,441 of the persons were males, while 3,290,804 were females, of which 53,663 were persons with disabilities, while 4,550,847 were youths.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a total of 18,912,511 applications, including those for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards, update of voter information record were received by INEC.

The gender breakdown of the applications indicated that 9,947,320 were from males and 8,965,191 from females, while 168,765 were by persons with disabilities.