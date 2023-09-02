Fresh appointments underway as Tinubu recalls Nigeria’s Ambassadors

President Bola Tinubu has recalled all ambassadors, both career and non-career.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, disclosed this on Saturday, September 2.

Tuggar’s Adviser on Media and Communications Strategy, Alkasim Abdulkadir, in a statement, confirmed that all Nigerian ambassadors have been recalled.

The statement confirming the recall of the ambassadors states: “Sequel to the inquiries on the letter recalling the Nigerian ambassador to the UK, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has clarified that all career ambassadors and non-career ambassadors have been recalled on the instructions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Ambassadors as representatives of the country serve at the behest of the President and it’s his prerogative to send or recall them from any country.”

The clarification became necessary over the recall of Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Ishola.

In a letter dated August 31, 2023, and addressed to Ishola by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tuggar wrote: “I have the honour to notify you of Mr. President’s decision to recall you, signalling the end of your tenure as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Kingdom.

“By this communication, you are now expected to commence the propose of winding down your affairs, and take formal leave of your host government within sixty days and to return to Nigeria by 31st October, 2023 at the latest.

Also Read:

“I seize this opportunity to express Mr. President’s appreciation for the service you have rendered in your capacity as Nigeria’s Ambassador and Principal Representative in the United Kingdom.

“While looking forward to welcoming you in Abuja on your return, please allow me to join Mr. President in thanking your Excellency for your exemplary leadership and service to Nigeria. I wish you God’s continued guidance in your future endeavours.

“Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration.”