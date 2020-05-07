The United States of America has revealed that there is a fresh $319 million Abacha loot in the United Kingdom and France.

The US Embassy in Nigeria said this in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement, coming just days after the US repatriated $311 million Abacha loot to Nigeria, said there is $167 million in stolen assets in France, while another $152 million is in the UK, which is being challenged in court.

It said: “The funds returned last week are distinct and separate from an additional $167m in stolen assets also forfeited in the United Kingdom and France, as well as $152m still in active litigation in the United Kingdom.”