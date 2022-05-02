Frequency of building collapse has become embarrassing — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the frequency of building collapse in the country has become increasingly embarrassing.

He said this in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Monday.

While he commiserated with the families of those who died, sustained injuries and affected in the building collapse at Ebute Metta area of Lagos State, with search and rescue still ongoing at the site, the President said he is pained by this tragic incident.

He saluted the courage and determination of the first responders, national and sub-national emergency agencies in Lagos State, and compassionate Nigerians, whose immediate action in the aftermath of the collapse of the three-storey building led to the rescue of several persons, including many children.

Adesina said: “Regrettably, the President notes that the frequency of building collapses in the country has become increasingly embarrassing, urging the relevant state authorities to work closely with professional bodies to put a halt to these unfortunate but preventable incidents.

“President Buhari wishes those injured a speedy recovery and prays for divine assistance in the ongoing search and rescue operations.”