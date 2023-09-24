French rapper MHD gets 12 years in jail for murder

French rapper MHD has been given a 12-year jail term for the murder of a young man in Paris in 2018.

A court in the capital found the 29-year-old MHD, real name Mohamed Sylla, guilty of involvement in the gang-related killing of Loic K, 23.

The victim was knocked down by MHD’s Mercedes, then beaten and stabbed to death by a crowd of about 12 people.

MHD, who is known for blending trap and West African music to get “Afro trap”, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“From the beginning, I have maintained my innocence in this case and I will continue to maintain my innocence,” he told the packed court in Paris, AFP news agency reports.

He denied being at the scene of the murder, arguing that the case against him was based on rumours.

However, a local resident filmed the incident in the summer of 2018 from his window, and the car was quickly identified as belonging to MHD.

Other witnesses identified him by his haircut and a jumper, AFP reports.

Five of MHD’s co-defendants were also given prison terms ranging between 10 and 18 years.

Another three were acquitted.

Also Read:

It was not immediately known if those sentenced to jail were planning to appeal.

MHD, who has a huge following on social media, was working as a pizza delivery boy in Paris before turning to music professionally.

Five years ago, he spoke to BBC’s What’s New? programme about how he came up with the idea of “Afro trap”.

BBC.