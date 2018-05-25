French president set to storm Russia 

“If the French team passes beyond the quarter-finals I will come and support,” Macron said during a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would travel to Russia for the soccer World Cup if France reach the semi-finals, turning a deaf ear to calls from human rights groups to boycott the tournament.

France have been drawn to face Australia, Denmark and Peru in Group C at the World Cup, which runs from June 14 to July 15.

The top two in the group will progress to the round of 16.