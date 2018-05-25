SportFootball

French president set to storm Russia 

“If the French team passes beyond the quarter-finals I will come and support,” Macron said during a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

By The Eagle Online
French President Emmanuel Macron said he would travel to Russia for the soccer World Cup if France reach the semi-finals, turning a deaf ear to calls from human rights groups to boycott the tournament.
France have been drawn to face Australia, Denmark and Peru in Group C at the World Cup, which runs from June 14 to July 15.
The top two in the group will progress to the round of 16.