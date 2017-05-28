French Open: Bacsinszky upsets Venus

LATEST NEWS:
article-1245542-07F371D3000005DC-669_634x545.jpg
Bacsinszky's best Grand Slam performance came when she reached the last four at Roland Garros in 2015, losing to eventual champion Serena Williams.

Timea Bacsinszky qualified for her third successive French Open quarter-final with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 win over 2002 runner-up Venus Williams on Sunday.

The 30th seed will take on France’s Kristina Mladenovic, conqueror of defending champion Garbine Muguruza, for a place in the semi-finals.

Bacsinszky’s best Grand Slam performance came when she reached the last four at Roland Garros in 2015, losing to eventual champion Serena Williams.

Her victory over Venus means a first-time major champion will be crowned next Saturday.

The Swiss, now guaranteed to be the only player to have reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros in 2015, 2016 and 2017.


