French Open: Bacsinszky upsets Venus

Timea Bacsinszky qualified for her third successive French Open quarter-final with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 win over 2002 runner-up Venus Williams on Sunday.

The 30th seed will take on France’s Kristina Mladenovic, conqueror of defending champion Garbine Muguruza, for a place in the semi-finals.

Bacsinszky’s best Grand Slam performance came when she reached the last four at Roland Garros in 2015, losing to eventual champion Serena Williams.

Her victory over Venus means a first-time major champion will be crowned next Saturday.

The Swiss, now guaranteed to be the only player to have reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros in 2015, 2016 and 2017.