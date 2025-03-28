French Embassy lauds Yabatech research strides on Plastogas Hub

The French Embassy in Nigeria has lauded Yaba College of Technology’s outstanding research strides on Plastogas Hub project, an innovative waste-to-energy initiative of converting plastic waste into gas.

The applause was given at the research project inspection and progress status by the Embassy’s Science and Higher Education Attaché, Sébastien Bede, and Project Coordinator for the Embassy, Adjua Kamara, in the College.

Impressed by the college’s dedication and the technical strides in show of creativity, innovation and dexterity at work, Bede commended it for not only keying into the vision but also demonstrating excellence in execution.

According to him, the College researchers have set a standard for how tertiary institutions can play a leading role in environmental sustainability through research and innovation.

The project, funded through the French Embassy Fund, is a major step in tackling plastic pollution while promoting clean energy solutions and economic opportunities in Nigeria.

Bede acknowledged the importance of the project in today’s world, where climate change and environmental pollution are growing concerns.

He emphasised that the project aligns with global efforts to combat climate change and empowers students to become environmental stewards.

He further noted that beyond providing financial support, the French Government is deeply invested in fostering academic collaboration and research-driven innovation between Nigeria and France.

The Plastogas project, he stated, is a testament to the strong partnership between both countries in advancing science and technology.

Recognizing the team’s efforts, Bede applauded the Plastogas research team for their hard work, resilience and commitment to the project’s success.

He lauded the team for proving that Nigerian institutions have the capacity to deliver world-class innovations.

The visit, he noted, had reinforced the French Government’s confidence in YABATECH as a hub for technological advancement and environmental sustainability.

Beyond the project’s immediate impact, the French delegation encouraged staff and students of the College to explore opportunities for further studies and research collaborations with French universities.

He reiterated that French institutions are open to hosting Nigerian students and researchers for undergraduate and postgraduate programs, particularly in fields related to sustainability, energy, and environmental management.

He urged the College to leverage these international partnerships to further expand its research capacity and knowledge base.

In his address, the Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, represented by the Deputy Rector Academics, Dr. Engr. Ismail Badmus, expressed gratitude to the French Government’s support and recognition.

He noted that the College is fully committed to ensuring the success of the Plastogas project and maximizing its long-term benefits.

According to Engrave. Abdul, the project is not just about funding but about creating lasting value by making sustainability appealing and practical, especially for young people.

He emphasised that higher institutions must take the lead in finding innovative solutions to pressing global challenges, and the partnership with France has given the College a unique opportunity to do so.

The Rector stated: “This project is a call to action for our students and researchers to think beyond conventional solutions and embrace innovation as a tool for national development.

“With continued support and dedication, we are confident that the College will remain at the forefront of transforming waste into wealth and shaping a future where sustainability drives progress.”

The delegation from the French Embassy visited the College to assess the progress of the project.

The Plastogas project team lead, Dr. Nneka Ofodile, disclosed that the project was designed to transform plastic waste into a valuable energy source, addressing the twin problems of environmental degradation and energy shortages.

Nigeria generates thousands of tonnes of plastic waste annually, much of which ends up in landfills, drains, and oceans, posing severe environmental hazards.

By converting this waste into gas, the initiative not only reduces pollution but also provides an alternative energy source, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future, she said.

