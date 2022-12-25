Free train service for holiday makers not cancelled, says Osun

The Osun State Government on Sunday said its free train service for holiday makers during festive periods has not been cancelled.

The government also said the new administration of Senator Ademola Adeleke could not however provide the service this festive period due to certain challenges it encountered towards planning and execution of the initiative.

For the first time since year 2011, free train service sponsored by the state government for people coming to Osun State from Lagos and Ogun to celebrate Christmas and new year, was not provided.

The initiative, introduced by the administration of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola, ran throughout his tenure as governor, while his successor, Adegboyega Oyetola, also continued with it when he became governor in 2018.

The spokesperson for the governor, Olawale Rasheed, in a reaction to enquiry on the train service, further said, “His Excellency (Senator Ademola Adeleke) promised to continue any good initiative of the previous government.

“The circumstances of the assumption of office however create little hiccups in the planning and execution. So for the free ride, it is not cancelled.

“The challenges are the teething problems associated with a new government just settling down.”





