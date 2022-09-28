Fredrick Nwabufo launches newspaper, TheLink News

Columnist and journalist, Fredrick Nwabufo, has launched a public-interest newspaper, titled: TheLink News.

A statement personally signed by the media entrepreneur, TheLink News is published under Line and Link Limited.

The publisher explained that the media organisation is independent and wholly committed to promoting public good through public-interest journalism.

”I believe my citizenship takes priority over any professional ambition or goal. It is the reason I have persisted in my campaign for national unity, dialogue and democracy.

”I understand the place of the media in promoting good governance, accountability, and citizens’ rights. This is why we are making this effort with TheLink News — which is foregrounded in probity, impartiality, objectivity and fairness in the pursuit of journalistic excellence, and journalism in the public interest.

”We will link you with the truth…” Nwabufo said.

The news site is: https://thelinkng.ng/

The statement listed its social media handles:

Twitter: @TheLinkNewsng

Facebook: TheLink News (@TheLinkNewsng)

Instagram: TheLinkNewsng