Fred Onyedinma joins Rotherham United on loan

Luton Town has confirmed that Fred Onyedinma has joined Championship side Rotherham United on a season-long loan.
The 26-year-old has made 52 appearances for the Hatters since arriving at Kenilworth Road in May 2021.
He helped Town to Premier League promotion last season.
- Anthrax: Lagos begins free vaccination of animals
- UBA effects second pay rise in 90 days over rising cost of living
- Two storekeepers docked for stealing over N1.1m drinks
- All you need to know about the 2023 Women’s World Cup coverage
- Tinubu expresses willingness to support Google on jobs creation for youths
Onyedinma has scored three goals across two seasons for the Hatters, including a dream debut against Peterborough United, bagging a goal and two assists.
Rotherham finished 19th in the Championship last season and recently signed Chieo Ogbene from the Millers earlier in the summer.