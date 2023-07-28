Fred Onyedinma joins Rotherham United on loan

828 828

Luton Town has confirmed that Fred Onyedinma has joined Championship side Rotherham United on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old has made 52 appearances for the Hatters since arriving at Kenilworth Road in May 2021.

He helped Town to Premier League promotion last season.

Onyedinma has scored three goals across two seasons for the Hatters, including a dream debut against Peterborough United, bagging a goal and two assists.

Rotherham finished 19th in the Championship last season and recently signed Chieo Ogbene from the Millers earlier in the summer.