Fred Amata, Saheed Balogun pay tributes as Rachel Oniga is buried

Nollywood Artistes, including Fred Amata and Saheed Balogun, on Friday paid tributes to the late Nollywood Actress, Rachel Oniga, after her burial rite was concluded in Lagos.

Balogun described Oniga as a nice, caring and articulate woman who was so full of life.

Balogun said the late Oniga was fond of rendering useful pieces of advice to movie directors on set, which could not be jettisoned.

According to him, the late actress will be sorely missed due to her unique qualities, adding that the Nollywood industry needs lots of prayers.

Balogun urged Nigerians to pray for the industry to forestall the untimely deaths of practitioners in the sector.

He said: “Madam Rachel Oniga will be sorely missed.

“She was a nice and caring woman, so articulate.

“May her soul rest in peace.

“But we need serious prayers in the industry.

“The rate at which we are recording deaths is too alarming.”

Also, Fred Amata, a Nollywood Actor and former President, Directors Guild of Nigeria, described the late actress as a unique woman.

Amata said: “Rachel Oniga’s death was so shocking.

“She was an enigma.

“May her soul find eternal rest.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Oniga died on July 30, 2021 at a Lagos hospital and was laid to rest on August 27, 2021 after a private ceremony conducted by the Omega Funeral Homes in Lagos.

The private ceremony was attended by family members, some Nollywood stars and other well wishers.

Oniga started her acting career in 1993 shortly after her divorce.

She worked briefly at Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch Consultant company, before her first movie, Onome, and her debut Yoruba movie, Owo Blow.

Over the years, Oniga featured in notable films, including Sango.