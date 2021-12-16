Freaky things your man wants you to do in the bedroom, by Tiwa Says

A lot of men want more than they are getting when it comes to activities in the bedroom, although they are not speaking up. Some women will be shocked to know the kind of freaky fantasies their partners have.

You may think some of the things are dirty, but they will surely drive your partner wild Holiness does not extend to the bedroom o!

Every man wants a good girl who knows how to be a bad girl in the bedroom.

So, tighten your seat belts, here are just a few things your partner would love to happen in the bedroom:

Talk dirty: Men like women to be vocal when it comes to sex. It’s not the time to be shy or play good girl. Be expressive, tell him what you want.

Threesome: Yes. Don’t be deceived. This is almost every man’s fantasy. Don’t get it twisted. It doesn’t mean he’s craving another woman and doesn’t want you anymore. It’s just for adventure and to spice up your sex life.

Heels and stockings: I don’t know what it is about this, but it sure is a turn on for men.

Swallow his cum when he climaxes from oral sex: Most women don’t like this. I think it has to do with the taste of semen… nevertheless it’s something most men enjoy.

Go commando: It’s a big turn on for men when you are all dressed up but have no panties on.

Put on a show: Have him watch you while you play with yourself. This also gives the woman a chance to show the man how she would like to be touched.

Let him ejaculate on your face: He may not say it, but secretly your man would love to cum on you and even have you lick it up.

Tie you up: A little kinky play won’t hurt, as long as there are boundaries and you play it safe.

Dominate him: Some men like to also be dominated by their partner. Make him your personal sex toy.

Get your freak on this weekend and surprise your man with something different in the bedroom.

Have fun.

#tiwa_says.

[email protected]