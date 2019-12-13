Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos on Thursday convicted and sentenced the trio of Raphael Ishado, Jacob Sunday and Raheem Shanu to one year imprisonment each for counterfeiting N10,000.

The convicts were prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Lagos Zonal Office on amended two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and currency counterfeiting, to which they pleaded guilty.

Count one reads: “That you, Raphael Ishado, Jacob Sunday and Raheem Shanu, sometime in April 2019 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, conspired amongst yourselves to deal in 10 pieces of N1000, knowing it to be counterfeit and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 6(2) (b) of the Counterfeit Currency (Special Provisions) Act Cap C35 Vol. 1, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under Section 4 (1) of the same Act.”

The defendants plea of guilty prompted prosecution counsel, Muhammed Idris, to inform the court that the defendants, through their lawyer, Lekwa Anokwuru, had entered a plea bargain with the Commission and should be convicted and sentenced accordingly.

Justice Obiozor sentenced the defendants to one year imprisonment each on the two counts.

The jail terms run concurrently.