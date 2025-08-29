Fraudster uses Sterling Bank account to defraud Nigerians

A fraudster, identified as Hezekiah Fadare of Graceful Seafoods, has been using his Sterling Bank account: 0127403422, to defraud Nigerians.

The fraudster, with telephone number 07026321827, is believed to be working with the firm, which is into food supplies, in his serial fraudulent activities.

The latest of his fraudulent activities was carried out on August 28, 2025 around 9:30am when he used the Sterling Bank account to receive N38,500 to supply snails.

Fadare promised to deliver before 4pm.

When called later to remind him of the delivery, he said that was not the first time to “chop people’s money” using the Sterling Bank account.

He has since refused to pick his calls.

According to available information, security agents have been contacted to fish out Fadare.

According to reports, Fadare has been using the Sterling Bank account, and possibly others, to defraud people, with Nigerians advised to take note of this.

