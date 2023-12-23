Frank Edoho speaks on alleged dismissal from ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’

Popular TV host, Frank Edoho, has addressed the widespread rumour surrounding his alleged dismissal from the renowned quiz game show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Edoho is renowned for his exceptional hosting skills on the show that captured the attention of numerous viewers.

He was faced with rumours of being dismissed by the show’s organizers for undisclosed reasons.

However, in a recent interview on the Bants and Boujee podcast, Frank Edoho debunked these claims, stating they were untrue.

He clarified that he has never faced dismissal from any of his broadcasting roles.

Addressing the misconception, Edoho shared how a troll attempted to use the alleged dismissal to provoke him, leading him to question if this was a widely misconstrued belief among people regarding his career.

He emphasized that he was never fired; rather, the show came to an end in 2017.

“Nobody has ever fired me in my career, and the employer that makes a mistake to leave me, they have always regretted,” he said.