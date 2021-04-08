The French government has promised to continue to assist Nigeria with training on tactical progression in drug trafficking.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by Onyinye Madu, Attache de pressé/Press Officer of France Embassy in Nigeria.

The statement said: “The French government has trained fifteen persons from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on tactical progression held at the EFCC Academy, in Abuja.

“The trainees included three women drawn from the Federal Capital team and those of neighbouring states.

“They practised building approach techniques and tactical progression inside buildings, different types of staircases, room searches, and the forceful progression of an assault column.

“Finally, the course provided an opportunity to donate to the NDLEA protective equipment for SWAT operators.

“The equipment are; five heavy body-armor, five ballistic helmets, and a ballistic shield.”

Madu quoted General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, to have expressed appreciation to the French government for the support.

Marwa paid tribute to the young Franco-Nigerian cooperation in the field of drugs, pointing out that France has an expert dedicated exclusively to drug trafficking in Nigeria.