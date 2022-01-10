Fracas Video: FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye admonishes against misinformation

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi has admonished those behind re-circulating of an old video currently on the socio media, showing an erring tricycle rider who went on a face off with FRSC patrol team, after been caught destroying patrol vehicle along Sapele road Benin, Edo state.

FRSC boss in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem, Boboye urged the perpetrators to desist from heating up the polity at this sensitive moment of the national development, instead, fashion out measures that could enhance peaceful coexistence.

Boboye countered that the incident did not just happen as purportedly misrepresented by social media operators.

Kazeem recalled that the video was recorded in Benin, along Benin/Sapele road on Thursday, July, 16, 2020 and the Staff involved, have been adequately disciplined in accordance with FRSC Regulations on Maintenance of Discipline at the instance of the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi and the outcome of the trial made public on 2 August, 2020.

He added that an organization that did not condone indiscipline, the Corps had to punish the said staff for been uncivil towards the tricycle rider so as to deter other staff and compel them to be tolerant, more professional and gentlemanly while handling traffic violators.

He recalled that a Magistrate Court sitting in Benin city, Edo State on Monday, January 11 2021, sentenced the culprit, Adeshina Adeyemo, the tricycle operator to 3 months imprisonment for attacking the patrol operatives and damaging of patrol vehicle belonging to the FRSC.

Kazeem explained that Adeyemo was arraigned with a case file number MEV/117C/2020 before His Worship, Snr Magistrate F. Ojehumen of the Evbuoriaria Magistrate Court B on a 2 count charge bordering on conducting himself in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace; and for maliciously damaging FRSC patrol vehicle during patrol operations along Sapele-Benin road on 16 July, 2020.

He recounted that on the first count charge, the accused was to pay the sum of N5,000 or 1 month imprisonment and N41,000 or 2 months imprisonment for the second charge and both sentence are to run concurrently. The Defendant who failed to meet the option of fine was taken into custody at the Nigeria Correctional Service in Benin City.