FPRO speaks on spike in FCT crime, missing genitals as police recover arms, others

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the Nigeria Police Force was making concerted effort to address the recent spike in kidnapping and other crimes in the Federal Capital Territory.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said this when he addressed newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

The interaction with newsmen had to do with the operations of the Department of Force Intelligence Tactical Teams and Department of Force Intelligence Special Tactical Squad.

The FPRO acknowledged that there were isolated cases of kidnapping in the territory, adding that the Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT had been summoned by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on the challenges.

He said: “The IGP has taken the bull by the horn to involve the governments of Nasarawa, Kaduna, Kogi and the FCT to have a joint meeting, possibly to have joint operations to tackle the menace of kidnapping in the federal capital.”

Adejobi said the FCT security task force has been moving around in convoy of large vehicles on a daily basis to track criminals and instill confidence in the residents.

He added: “They have raided a large number of miscreants who are always profiled, but it is important for you to know that everybody wants to live in the capital territory.

“I think with the new leadership in the FCT, the Minister, who is very active about it and talking with the IGP, and with the efforts of the IGP and other heads of security agencies, it is going to be a different ball game entirely.

“Abuja is going to be very safe.”

Adejobi called on residents to be vigilant and not keep quiet when they see any unusual movement or strange faces in their communities.

He said there was the need for everyone to come together to protect lives and property and fortify the FCT.

On the issue of missing private organs, the FPRO said there were no verified records of such incidents so far.

Also Read:

According to him, nobody has been able to substantiate the fact that there was such an incident in the FCT.

Adejobi however said the DFI-IRT and DFI-STS had arrested 54 suspects for offences ranging from kidnapping, murder, theft and armed robbery in the territory.

The FPRO added that some of the suspects were already facing prosecution in court.

According to him, 92 firearms, 760 live ammunition, 14 vehicles, one forged document, 120 magazines, two IEDs, one suicide belt and fake $970,000 were recovered during the operations.