Six persons, including four under-aged, were, on Tuesday, arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged burning of police stations in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defendants are Alao Emmanuel, 24; Ojuko Tobi, 20; Sunday Saliu, 17; Odeyemi Sina, 13; Kosedake Olamilekan, 14 and Akomolafe Ayomide, 12.

The prosecution, who is from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution, Folu Awoniyi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on October 24, in Ikere-Ekiti.

He said that the defendants conspired together to commit arson on the Divisional Police Headquarters, Ikere-Ekiti.

According to him, the offence is punishable under Section 443 of the Criminal Code, Cap. C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

Counsel for the defendants, Iyanu Ademuagun, prayed the court to grant bail to her clients, promising that they would not jump bail but would always make themselves available in court.

She added that most of the defendants were under-aged and that they were only implicated and did not participate in the alleged arson.

The Chief Magistrate, Abdulhamid Lawal, granted bail to the under-aged in the sum of N50,000, with one surety each in like sum.

He, however, ordered that the remaining three defendants: Alao, Ojuko and Saliu, be remanded in a correctional centre.

Lawal, thereafter, adjourned the case till December 12, for further hearing.