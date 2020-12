Davide Ballardini has been named new coach of Genoa – for the fourth time.

He replaces Rolando Maran.

Genoa announced on Monday: “Genoa CFC announce that they have entrusted the technical management of the first team to Davide Ballardini.

“The coach returns to Genoa, where he has already coached three different periods previously, during 2010-11, 2012-13, 2017-18 and 2018-19.”