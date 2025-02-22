Four suspects killed as police foil kidnap on Long Bridge

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have killed four suspects when they foiled a kidnapping attempt on the Long Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The spokesperson of the Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Omolola Odutola, confirmed this on Saturday.

According to available information, in a swift and well-coordinated response to a distress call, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Ogun State Police Command foiled a kidnap attempt along the Warewa axis of the Long Bridge on February 20, 2025 at about 8:30pm.

A white Faragon commercial vehicle with registration number: BDG 753 YH, driven by Morufu Adedeji and heading towards Lagos, was ambushed by unknown armed men at a lonely section of the road.

The assailants, wielding firearms and dangerous weapons, forcefully halted the vehicle, pointed a gun at the driver, and began robbing passengers at gunpoint.

During the attack, some passengers managed to escape through the rear door, which had been smartly and courageously opened by the driver.

This act enraged the kidnappers, who then brutally assaulted the driver to the point of unconsciousness.

Other motorists raised an alarm, which was swiftly intercepted by the Anti-Kidnapping Team on patrol.

Upon arrival, the police operatives engaged the fleeing criminals in a gun duel.

Four of the armed men were fatally injured, while others escaped with gunshot wounds into the surrounding forest.

Items recovered at the scene included one locally made pistol with two cartridges; two daggers; cash of N20,000; one Tecno Android phone; one solar power bank; and three USB lights, which are suspected stolen property.

The bodies of the neutralised kidnappers have been deposited at the State Hospital Morgue, Ijaiye, Abeokuta for autopsy and further investigation.

The Command Commissioner, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, has reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to ridding the area of criminal activities, and further strengthening security in that area.

Towards this, Dr. Ogunlowo has reinforced Tactical operatives to remain stationed at strategic flashpoints in Arepo and heighten routine patrols to ensure the security of residents and commuters.

The Command urged members of the public, especially medical practitioners, to report any individual seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

Citizens were also advised to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

