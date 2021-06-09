Two suspects, James Salifu, 27 and Umar Hamza, 33, have been arrested by the Federal Capital Territory command of the Nigeria Police for armed robbery.

According to the command’s spokesperson, ASP Mariam Yusuf, the suspects were arrested by detectives from Nyanya during a routine stop-and-search patrol on Sunday 6th June, 2021.

They were about dispossessing their victim of his vehicle when they were caught.

The suspects confessed to being members of an armed robbery syndicate terrorizing Nyanya axis.

Exhibits recovered from them include two locally made pistols, four rounds of live ammunition and charms.

In another development, operatives of the command also arrested one Patrick John, 26, and Chinyere Ikenna, 31 (both males) for impersonating military personnel and defrauding members of the public.

The suspects were caught while attempting to dispossess their victim of his motorcycle along Nyanya bridge.

One motorcycle and military camouflage were recovered from them.

ASP Yusuf said the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

The command urged residents to remain calm while reaffirming its commitment to ridding the FCT of every form of criminality and protecting the lives and property of residents.

It also enjoined residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress through the GSM numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of its police officers through the Public Complaints Bureau on 09022222352.