Operatives of the Delta State police command, ‘B’ Division Warri, while on patrol on Saturday May 22, 2021 in conjunction with vigilantes arrested one Ufuoma Ekpete, 21, in whose possession a locally made barrel gun, and one live cartridge were found.

The suspect led the police to arrest one Godday Ayamah, who he said gave him the gun. Ayamah in turn led operatives to their hideout, a dilapidated building along Arubayi Street, where two other suspects –Ebimo Richard and Emeka Okoye – were arrested.

The suspects all confessed to being members of the Senior and Junior Eye cult groups.

Exhibits recovered from them include one cutlass and one locally made barrel gun.

Also, according the public relations officer of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, based on intelligence gathering and information received from good spirited individuals in Sapele, a cartel of drug dealers was busted as their location in the reserved forest in the heart of Ogunja Quarters Sapele was raided by operatives.

Four suspects: Ebuka Onwudike ,25; Ismile Useni, 26; Oriole Omotuying, 29 and Laju Solomon, 21 were arrested.

According to the police spokesman, 30 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from them.

In a similar vein, operatives attached to Safer Highway patrol team on 19 May 2021 arrested one Daniel Samuel for allegedly robbing one Ogaga of his money and collecting his ATM card.

Operatives while on stop-and-search duty along P.T.I Junction, Warri, had received a complaint from one Ogaga (surname unknown) that some boys numbering about four robbed him and forcefully collected his phones and his ATM card.

They also forced him to tell them the ATM PIN and went toward the direction of the nearest ATM machine.

The police operatives traced the suspects to a nearby bank where they had already withdrawn the sum of N80,000 from the victim’s account.

Edafe said the tricycle with reg. EHR 433 LR used by the suspects was also recovered, as was one Daniel Tenebe who claimed to be the owner of the tricycle.