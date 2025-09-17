Four suspected cultists arrested after clash in Anambra community

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested four suspected cultists following a violent clash in Nsugbe, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the arrest, said the operation was carried out in collaboration with the local vigilante group.

He said the suspects were sighted attacking each other with cutlasses, broken bottles, daggers, and other dangerous weapons behind Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe.

According to him, a swift response by a combined Police/Vigilante team led to the arrest of the suspects, while others fled into the bush.

Ikenga disclosed that one of the suspects, David Chukwuma, sustained machete cuts during the fight.

He has since received medical care and is responding to treatment.

“The suspects have all confessed to being members of the dreaded AYES confraternity.

“The case is under investigation, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing cultists,” he said.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, reassured residents that the Command remains committed to fighting cultism and other forms of violent crime in Anambra.

