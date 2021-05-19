Four armed robbers have been fatally shot during a gun duel with operatives of the Delta State police command.

According to a statement by the state command’s spokesman, CSP Bright Edafe, on Sunday May 16, a distress call was received by the Divisional Police Officer, Abraka Division, CSP Aliyu Shaba, that a gang of armed robbers were robbing people in their compound. He immediately mobilized patrol teams/vigilantes and raced to the scene.

The armed robbers, numbering about four, on sighting the team engaged the team in a gun duel, during which two of the robbers were fatally wounded and died on the way to hospital, while others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds.

On the same date, at about 0530hrs, the DPO and the patrol teams mounted an early morning stop and search along Abraka/Eku expressway and flagged down a passenger vehicle.

Before the vehicle could finally stop, two young boys who had already sustained bullet injuries on sighting the police fled. When they were eventually arrested, they both confessed to being members of the armed robbery gang that just escaped from a robbery scene.

They gave their names as Peace Johnson and Joel (surname unknown), and the names of the first two members as Godspower Thomas and Ejime Omovon.

Both eventually died in the hospital due to continuous bleeding from the gunshot injuries they had sustained earlier before treatment could be administered on them.

Items recovered from them include one locally made pump action gun, one expended and two live cartridges, one big cutlass, one mortar pistol, one HP laptop, a DVD player, one play station with four play station pads.

Other items include three power banks, one IPhone Xmax, one TECNO Pop 3 phone, one Nokia phone, one Redmi Android phone, one VIVO android phone one Samsung Galaxy X10 phone.

All the items recovered were identified by victims they had robbed that night.