Four South African clubs queue up for Akpeyi

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi will not be without a club for much longer, as four South African top-flight clubs have joined the race for his signature.

Akpeyi became a free agent after Kaizer Chiefs decided not to hand the Nigerian international a new deal following the expiration of his contract.

The former Heartland FC goalie joined the Amakhosi in January 2019, making 69 appearances, conceding only 61 goals, and keeping 27 clean sheets.

At 35, Akpeyi is still regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier Soccer League, and he reinforced that reputation with five clean sheets in 12 matches for Kaizer Chiefs last term.

He is also one of the most experienced goalies in South Africa, having featured in 149 PSL games and nine CAF Champions League matches during his career.

While it is shocking that Kaizer Chiefs would release Akpeyi, it is not surprising that several other clubs are hunting for the shot-stopper’s signature.

According to the Citizen, former league champions Orlando Pirates, Moroka Swallows, SuperSport United, and Sekhukhune have all shown interest in the Super Eagles goalkeeper.

It is believed that Akpeyi will only join a team where he will be guaranteed regular games as he enters the twilight of his career.