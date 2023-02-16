Four sales reps docked for allegedly defrauding employer of N2.5m

Four sales representatives were on Thursday docked in a Grade I Area Court, Kubwa, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding their empoyer of N2.5million.

The police charged Grace Okon, Precious Ogbonna, Angela Ogbeche and Omolara Akinbode with criminal conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada told the court that the complainant, Eze Ifeoma reported the matter at Kubwa Police Station on Jan.20.

Ogada alleged that the complainant employed the defendants at Uptimal Pharmacy, Kubwa, Abuja, and entrusted them with drugs worth millions of naira to sell and remit same to her.

The prosecution counsel said the defendants connived and sold some drugs and converted to their use.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 289 of the Penal Code.

According to section 289 : “whoever, being a clerk or servant being employed in the capacity of a clerk or servant, commits theft in respect of any property in the possession of his master or employer, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years or with fine or with both”.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel, Ms Geraldine Amah, made a bail application pursuant to Section 36 subsection 5 of the 1999 constitution, urging the court to exercise its discretion judiciously in favour of the defendants.

The judge, Yahaya Sheshi admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N3 million each with one surety in like sum, resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

Sheshi said the sureties must provide two passport photographs, driver’s licence or national identity card and deposit N200, 000 each as security to the court’s registry.

He adjourned the case until March 23 for hearing.