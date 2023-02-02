Four rescued as building collapses in Gwarinpa Estate

Four people have been rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building on Thursday in Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja.

Kenneth Chigelu, Head, Public Relations, Federal Housing Authority (FHA), disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

According to him, the structure, a commercial building belonging to a private developer, is situated along 6th Avenue.

“As at the time of collapse, the building was a frame structure with columns, suspended slabs in place, and some block works.

“Preliminary findings revealed that an approval for two floors was granted to the developer who decided to add an extra floor to the structure.

“Rescue efforts are currently going on to save lives, with responses from all relevant agencies. A total of four people have been rescued from the rubble at the time of this release,” Chigelu said.

The FHA spokesperson said ongoing investigations would reveal immediate and remote causes of the collapse.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Gwarimpa Estate is a developed district, situated in Phase 3, in the capital city of Nigeria, Abuja.

NAN reports that it is the largest single housing estate in Nigeria and in West Africa.

The mega housing estate consists of some of the most elegant architectural designs with a good network of roads and expensive houses.