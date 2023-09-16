Four Real Madrid players arrested over sex video featuring a minor

Four Real Madrid youth players have been arrested for the alleged sharing of a sexual video featuring a minor.

On Thursday, reports began to emerge that the mother of a 16-year-old girl had made a complaint to police regarding the alleged incident.

Spanish police have confirmed that four males – none of whom represent the Real Madrid first team – had been arrested in relation to the complaint.

The players in question are said to have been apprehended while they were present at Real Madrid’s training facilities.

A Guardia Civil spokesperson acknowledged: “They were detained on suspicion of distributing a video with sexual content involving a minor.”

Although the girl has stated that any acts were consensual, she has alleged that any recordings were not and were filmed without her consent.

All of the players in question – none of whom are minors – represent either Real Madrid’s Castilla team or the club’s ‘C’ team.

Also Read:

Real Madrid released their own statement, saying: “Real Madrid announced that it has been made aware that a Castilla player and three Real Madrid C players gave statements to [Spain’s militarised national police force] the Guardia Civil in relation to the supposed sharing of a private video via WhatsApp.

“When the club has detailed knowledge of the facts, it will take the appropriate measures.”

Once data from the phones of the four people in question had been seized, they were later released by police.