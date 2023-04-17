Four Premier League clubs join race for Folarin Balogun

Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for four clubs in the Premier League.



Having found himself as third choice in the center-forward ranks at the Emirates Stadium, Balogun was allowed to join Reims on a season-long loan.



The 21-year-old has since established himself as one of the most highly-regarded young strikers in Europe through scoring 18 goals in Ligue 1.



While the natural progression in France had seemingly set him up to make an impact at Arsenal, it appears increasingly likely that he will not feature in Mikel Arteta’s first-team squad next season.



Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are clear of the England Under-21 international in the pecking order, while Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli can deputise down the middle of the attack when required.



Four PL clubs join the race for Arsenal forward Balogun?

Meanwhile, Balogun has just over two years remaining on his contract and is at a stage of his career where he will not want to settle for rare appearances in the starting lineup.



Last week, it was claimed that Arsenal are ready to put a £26m price-tag on Balogun in order to generate transfer funds ahead of the summer window.



According to Football Insider, as many as four teams in the Premier League are considering whether to meet those demands.



Brentford, Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton have all emerged as potential destinations for Balogun ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.



The Bees may move for Balogun as a potential replacement for Ivan Toney, who is attracting interest from bigger clubs, while Crystal Palace had been devoid of goals until Roy Hodgson transformed the Eagles’ fortunes in front of goal.



Any switch to Wolves or Everton would be dependent on those teams retaining their spot in the Premier League, but their struggles in front of goal would see them become a plausible destination for Balogun.



In the past, AC Milan have been linked with a bid for Balogun, as have RB Leipzig who will require a replacement for Chelsea-bound Christopher Nkunku.