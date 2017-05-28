Four policemen killed, students injured as robbers hit banks on university road

Robbers on Tuesday killed four policemen in multiple bank robbery attacks in Iwo, Osun State, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The attacks, which were targeted at three banks on Bowen University Road, Iwo, were carried out at 4pm.

Confirming the attacks, the police spokesperson, Folashade Odoro, said the incidents claimed four policemen.

Odoro said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Fimihan Adeoye, other top officers and Department of State Services chiefs were presently in Iwo to deliberate on how to apprehend the hoodlums.

The incident led to pandemonium as some students and residents sustained injuries as they scampered for safety.

NAN.