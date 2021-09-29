Four Police Officers gruesomely murdered, hand cut off + Video

A video showing the gruesome murders of four policemen in Oji, Oji Rivers in Enugu State has surfaced on the internet.

According to police sources, the incident happened in Enugu State, but only recently surfaced on the internet.

It is believed that the surfacing of this video is a direct reaction to the murder of a Chief Superintendent of Police, Kazeem Abonde, who was killed last Thursday by marauding motorcycle riders at the Ajao Estate area of Lagos State.

Abonde was shot with his service pistol and then attacked with machetes.

He was killed nine months to his retirement.

The video further highlighted the fixated attacks on policemen in different parts of the country since the #EndSARS crisis.

These killings have been carried out more in the south eastern part of Nigeria.

A Deputy Commissioner of Police, who spoke with our reporter on the condition of anonymity, said of the incident captured on video: “The incident happened in Enugu State, at least two weeks ago.

“The policemen were attached to the Safer Highway.

“They were killed by unknown gunmen and no arrest had been made.”

The video, which ran for a minute and 42 seconds, showed four dead policemen on the ground in a dingy room.

One of them had his wrist brutally cut off.

They were still in their uniforms, in a pool of congealing blood.

A voice, apparently that of another policeman, could be heard, lamenting about the dastardly manner the men were killed.

He also mentioned the names of the slain policemen as Sergeant Ejike, Inspector Michael, Inspector James and Sergeant Obuneme.

His words: “This is Sergeant, Sergeant Ejike and Inspector Michael…they are lying dead as a result of the attack on Oji, Oji River Road.

“May their souls rest in peace.

“And they lost four able men: two Inspectors and two Sergeants.

“We recovered Ejike’s corpse this morning, with the help of our other colleagues.

“This is inspector James; he’s a good friend and a colleague.

“He died as a result of gunshots.

“It is well with your soul.

“We will see to part no more.

“This is sergeant Obuneme; it is well with your souls.

“God have mercy!

“God have mercy!

“God have mercy!

“Look at this one, they even cut his hands off and then shot him on the head.

“Oh no!

“God will fight for you people.”

Similarly, police officers attached to Onipanu Division, Ota, Ogun State were attacked and a rifle taken on September 26 at about 3:11pm, while they were on duty at a pin down point along Obasanjo-Itele Road.

The police team, led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, AP No. 155386, Nasiru Azeez, also included Inspector Olabisi Lawrence, AP No. 208199, and Inspector Atari Friday, AP No. 208194.

They were attacked by hoodlums.

In the process, Friday sustained serious injury on his head and his AK47 rifle was carted away.

The rifle, with breach No. 804611, had 30 rounds of live ammunition.

Friday is presently receiving treatment at the State Hospital, Ota.

The police are said to have geared up towards arresting the fleeing suspects and to recover the rifle.