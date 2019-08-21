Four operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have been arrested for shooting dead two suspects they arrested alive during a robbery operation.

The Police Officers, according to a viral video on the social media, shot the two unarmed suspects after their arrest in Iba area of Lagos State.

The Policemen have been identified as Inspector Fabiyi Omomayara, Sergeant Olaniyi Solomon, Sergeant Solomon Sunday and Corporal Aliyu Mukaila, all attached to Iba Division.

The incident happened on August 19, 2019 at about 3pm when Iba Police Station received a distress call from one Anugu Valentine of 250, Agege Motor Road, Mushin, that he was attacked by a group of armed men numbering about four on two motorcycles at Ipayi area, Iba and they dispossessed him of one iPhone Max valued at N450,000.

Acting on the information, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Iba promptly deployed the Divisional Patrol team to the scene.

Two of the armed robbers were arrested, while two escaped.

Two locally made pistols with six life cartridges and five expended cartridges were recovered.

The gang is said to be notorious for series of robberies in Iba and environs.

A statement by the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana, said: “It was a well celebrated operation by the team as the suspects were gallantly arrested.

“The team however, went extreme by killing the suspects who were already in their custody instead of taking them to the Police Station and allowing the normal process of investigation and prosecution to be initiated as stipulated under procedural laws.

“That act of extra judicial killings falls short of police professional standards and cannot be condoned by the Command.”

Elkana said the Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Zubairu Muazu, has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

He said the Police Officers are currently subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings known as Orderly Room Trial and if found culpable will be dismissed from the Force and handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for prosecution in the conventional court.

He promised that members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation and trial.