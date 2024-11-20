Four persons docked over alleged defamation of Ogbomoso monarch

Four persons were arraigned in an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, on Wednesday for allegedly defaming Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye.

The defendants, Owolabi Kazeem , 47, Adebisi Muritala, 48, Mustapha AbdulRahman, 33, and Abdulsalam Abdullahi, 33, were charged on three counts bordering on conspiracy , publishing defamatory matter through social media and disturbing public peace.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Cpl. Akeem Akinloye told the court that the defendants allegedly conspired to publish defamatory matter on social media.

Akinloye specifically said that the defendants on October 25, at about 3:00 p.m at Ogbomoso, allegedly published defamatory matter through video on Facebook and other social media platforms.

He said the defendants allegedly published that Oba Olaoye was causing trouble and inciting religious hostility in Ogbomoso Town, which they knew to be false.

Akinloye said the defendants allegedly published false news that Oba Olaoye was causing trouble by fighting all Ogbomoso Muslims with intent to create fear and disturb the public peace.

He said the offences contravene Section 59 (1) (2), 375 and 517 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

O. F. A. Adeosun, who appeared for all the defendants, asked for their bail in most liberal terms.

The Chief Magistrate, Olabisi Ogunkanmi admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N5 million each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Ogunkanmi said one of the sureties must be blood relation of the defendants, while the second must have three years tax clearance.

She, thereafter, adjourned the matter until March 10, 2025, for hearing.

