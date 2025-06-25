Four out of 10 undergraduates are into drugs – NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Oyo State Command, says about four to five out of 10 undergraduates are into drugs.

The state NDLEA Commander, Olayinke Joe-Fadile, disclosed this in Ibadan on Wednesday during the command’s rally in commemoration of the 2025 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The day, also known as World Drug Day, is marked every June 25 to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the theme of the 2025 celebration is “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention, Break the Circle”.

According to Joe-Fadile, the menace of drug abuse is getting more worrisome as statistics have shown that younger people are getting exposed to drug use and offences.

“We are intensifying efforts on our campaigns across primary and secondary schools, including tertiary institutions in the state, because the demography of people using drugs is getting lower by the day.

“We now can see children from age nine upward taking drugs.

“The statistics are also showing us that about four to five out of 10 undergraduates are into drugs,” he said.

The NDLEA boss said that the 2025 campaign highlights the need for coordinated long-term action to break the cycle of organised crime and drug trafficking.

This, he said, could be achieved by addressing root causes, investing in prevention and building stronger health, education and social systems.

He noted that the command had, in the last few months, arrested 150 persons for drug-related offences and burnt about 11 tons of different kinds of seized illicit substances.

Joe-Fadile cautioned that drug users could have their internal organs destroyed, leading to a slow and painful death.

He warned that the NDLEA would not relent in its efforts to ensure that manufacturers, producers, and sellers of illicit drugs in Oyo State face the full wrath of the law.

“We believe that every day is for the thief, but one day is for the owner.

“NDLEA will soon knock at the doors of drug peddlers to pick them for prosecution and necessary legal trials.

He said that most traditional leaders in the state had been inducted as NDLEA ambassadors to carry out campaigns against drug abuse among their constituents.

“We have also discovered that many people respect and listen to religious leaders, hence we are collaborating with them, using their platforms to reach out to many people,” he said.

NAN reports that participants at the rally include officers from the Nigerian Army, Federal Road Safety Corps and the Nigeria Customs Service.

In addition are the Nigeria Immigration Service and the National Youth Service Corps, among others.

