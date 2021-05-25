The Enugu State command of the Nigeria Police has confirmed that four of its officers were killed on Tuesday when unknown yet-to-be identified gunmen launched an attack on Iwollo Police Division.

A statement by the public relations officer of the command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, has visited the division together with his management team and Operational/Tactical Commanders, for on-the-spot assessment.

The hoodlums, who stormed the station in their numbers, were said to have opened fire on police operatives on duty.

But Ndukwe said they were “gallantly resisted” and that “several of the assailants escaped with bullet injuries.”

“Unfortunately, four of the operatives, who sustained severe gunshot injuries, were later confirmed dead in the hospital, while part of the station was set ablaze by the assailants,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police, while condoling with family members and close friends of the deceased officers, has ordered discreet investigation to fish out the assailants and their cohorts.

He also appealed to law-abiding residents of the state to volunteer useful information that could assist the command in the ongoing investigation, and to promptly report to the police any person(s) found with gunshot injuries.