The Nigeria Police has revealed that four of those who killed two policemen in Abia State in the early hours of Tuesday were killed by operatives who confronted them.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the information made available by Mba, the Abia State Police Command successfully neutralised four attackers, arrested eight persons and recovered arms and ammunition from the hoodlums “who carried out an unprovoked attack” on Abayi Police Station, Aba in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

Over 200 persons, said to be armed with AK47 rifles and machetes invaded the station and set part of it ablaze with the aid of petrol bombs and other explosives.

Following the attack, two officers: an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Vincent Gonze, and Sergeant Emmanuel Okoronkwo, were killed.

Mba said the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased officers.

Adamu warned that dire consequences await any person or group of persons who, under whatever guise, engages in an unwarranted attack on any public property and directs all Command Commissioners of Police to employ all legally permissible measures to protect lives and property

Mba said investigation was ongoing and the perpetrators of the unwholesome incident will be prosecuted in due course, adding: “The police high command calls on proprietors of medical facilities – both public and private – in and around Abia State to report any person(s) found seeking medical treatment for bullet wounds and other related injuries to the nearest police station.”