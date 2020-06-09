Four notorious armed robbers have been nabbed on Sunday by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command in their hideouts.

The arrest of the notorious armed robbers was confirmed by the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Monday.

The suspects were identified as Sukanmi Tajudeen, Habeeb Oladimeji, Sunday Akintunde, and Ishola Samson.

They were reported to have been terrorising the Mowe/Ofada areas in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Oyeyemi said the suspects had been on the wanted list of the command before their eventual arrest.

He said: “The suspects were arrested following an intelligence report received by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad about the hideout of the gang at Adesan area of Mowe.

“On getting the report, the officer-in-charge of SARS, CSP Tijani Muhammed, dispatched his operatives to the area and the hideout was professionally cordoned off for an operation which lasted for about an hour.

“At the end of the operation, the four suspects were apprehended while some members of the gang escaped through the nearby bush.”

Oyeyemi said items recovered from the suspects included one locally made triplet barrel pistol, one locally made single barrel pistol, 13 live cartridges and one Bajaj motorcycle.

He said the Command was on the trail of the fleeing members of the gang.