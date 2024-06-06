Four Niger residents fleeing bandits attack drown

In a distressing incident, four residents of Niger State have reportedly drowned while fleeing from bandits attack in Gurmana community of Shiroro Local Government Area.

Residents of the community were said to usually take a canoe to an island in the area to hide from the attack of bandits who have made the local government a haven for carrying out their activities.

It was learnt that the incident occurred on Thursday after the residents who had fled to the island on Wednesday to hide were returning home on Thursday when the boat capsized.

The bandits reportedly killed three persons during the Wednesday night attack, rustled cattle, and abducted scores in Bassa near Gurmana.

As of press time, the spokesman of the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, has yet to respond to inquiries sent to him via SMS and Whatsapp messages.