The Oyo State Police Command has arrested four suspects allegedly hired to disrupt the recently concluded All Progressives Congress primaries for the local government election in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that other suspects arrested included two men who allegedly kidnapped their niece and demanded N200,000 ransom from her father.

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Ngozi Onadeko, disclosed this on Monday while parading the suspects at the Command’s Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.

Onadeko said the four suspects were arrested on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway during a stop and search operation by men of the Oyo State Police Command.

She said the plan of the four suspects was to go to Lagos and cause mayhem in the just concluded APC primaries.

The CP said the suspects were intercepted by the police with arms and ammunitions as well as local charms.

She said: “In an interview with the gang leader, he said he was hired by some political leaders to arrange some hoodlums who would cause crises during the APC primary election in Lagos.

“The gang leader said he regretted his actions as the people who hired him had deserted him and pleaded for leniency.”

Others paraded were two suspects arrested for kidnapping their niece and who demanded for N200,000 ransom but later received N90,000 before they were arrested.

The duo denied raping the 12-year-old girl as it was alleged by the police and begged for mercy as they promised to turn a new leaf if released.

NAN reports that exhibits found in the possession of the suspects included several bullets, locally made guns, cash and charms.